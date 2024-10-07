Anna Sebastian’s death | Kerala CM urges review of labour laws to address WFH model gaps

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasised on the need to strictly enforce labour laws across all sectors, while responding to concerns raised in the Kerala Assembly on Monday regarding the death of Anna Sebastian. Sebastian, a 26-year-old Chartered Accountant from Ernakulam, collapsed and died at her residence while working for the Pune office of Ernst & Young on July 21, 2024.



Responding to calling attention motion by MLA PP Chitharanjan, the Chief Minister assured the Assembly that the concerns surrounding Sebastian's death would be brought to the attention of the central government. Vijayan underlined the importance of ensuring that labour laws, especially those governing work conditions and employee welfare, are fully adhered to in every sector.

While many companies have embraced the work-from-home model post-COVID, Vijayan highlighted that current labour laws lack clear provisions on working hours for remote employees. He called for these gaps to be addressed to ensure that employee rights are protected in all working environments.

Following Sebastian's death, the company chairman had acknowledged that she had faced excessive work pressure and a lack of workplace flexibility, factors which might have contributed to her stress. The company has since promised an internal investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death. It was also confirmed that no criminal case has been registered as there was no evidence of foul play.

The Chief Minister also addressed broader issues, noting that sectors such as IT are often criticised for denying labour rights, enforcing excessive work hours, and creating job insecurity through threats of layoffs. “In Kerala, companies operating within the state's IT parks are bound by agreements that require full compliance with labour laws. Employees are entitled to pursue legal action if these agreements are breached,” the CM said.