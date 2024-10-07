Kerala to witness heavy rain; yellow alert in 6 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted heavy rain across Kerala until October 12. A yellow alert has been issued for six districts – Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad – for Monday, in view of the chances for very heavy rainfall ranging from heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

Orange alert in districts

Tuesday - Idukki

Wednesday - Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur

Thursday - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Kottayam

An orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm within 24 hours.

Yellow alert in districts

Tuesday- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Wayanad

Wednesday- Thursday - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad.

Thursday- Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

The IMD has also warned of squally weather along the Kerala coast, with wind speeds ranging from 35 kmph to 45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph. In view of the adverse weather conditions and rough sea, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea between October 7 and 10.