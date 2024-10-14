Ex-wife's complaint: Actor Bala granted conditional bail

Kochi: Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate granted a conditional bail to actor Bala on Monday. The court strictly prohibited him from making any comments about his ex-wife, Amrutha Suresh, or their daughter on social media. Additionally, Bala must remain available for questioning whenever summoned by investigating officers.

Bala, also known as Balakumar, was arrested by Kadavanthra police on Monday morning following a complaint from Amrutha. In her complaint, Amrutha accused Bala of insulting her through social media posts, claiming that his videos had caused emotional harm to their daughter.

She also alleged that Bala had violated their divorce agreement, which prohibits personal attacks. "He is constantly disturbing me and my 12-year-old daughter, even giving paid online interviews about us," she added.

Bala and Rajesh, a co-accused, were taken into custody from the actor’s flat in Kochi. According to Manorama News, Bala was charged with outraging the modesty of a woman and faces additional charges under the Juvenile Justice Act, all of which are non-bailable offences.

Police registered the case on October 12, identifying three individuals as accused. Bala is the primary accused, followed by Rajesh, the second accused, and Ananthakrishnan, the founder of Film Factory, the third accused.

Bala had previously alleged that Amrutha was preventing him from seeing their daughter. However, the girl later shared a video on Instagram detailing the emotional distress she and her mother experienced due to her father’s behaviour.