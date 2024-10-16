Kasaragod: A large fibre fishing boat with 37 workers onboard capsized and disappeared without a trace near Nileshwar estuary on Wednesday.

One person, identified as Koyamon (57) of Chettipadi in Malappuram district, died and another person identified as Muneer of Malappuram is missing in the accident that happened near Coastal Police Station at Azhithala.

The police said 28 fishermen swam to safety with minor injuries. One fisherman managed to reach the coast, but his condition was serious. They were taken to the District Hospital in Kanhangad.

A coastal police team led by ace swimmer and civil police officer Saifudeen MTP, rescued six fishermen, and they are on their way to the shore. "One of the rescued fishermen experienced severe chest pain. He was given first aid and will be taken to the hospital immediately after reaching the shore," Saifudeen said over the phone from the sea.

Most of the workers on the boat were from Malappuram district, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.

The Leyland boat was worth around Rs 1 crore and was owned by multiple partners. The deceased Koyamon was one of the owners. The other owners, M Shafeek of Kasaragod's Valiyaparamba island panchayat in Kasaragod and Riyas, were also on board. They managed to swim to safety.

The boat was returning with the catch to Madakara harbour in Cheruvathur panchayat, and it was passing between two breakwaters when fierce waves struck and overturned it, according to MT Abdul Jabar, former president of Valiyaparamba panchayat. "The sea was rough due to the recent rains. They should have avoided venturing out," he said.