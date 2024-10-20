Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Rush at Sabarimala: Pilgrims face delay, drinking water shortage

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 20, 2024 11:26 AM IST
Devotees at Sabarimala Sunday morning Photo: Manorama
Topic | Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: The heavy rush continues in Sabarimala as thousands make their way to see Lord Ayappa before the temple closes on Monday.

Many devotees, who began their journey from Pampa at 11 pm on Saturday, faced delays, with some not reaching Sannidhanam until after 8 am on Sunday. And others will have to wait a long time before they can reach Sannidhanam.
As of now, 52,634 people have registered via the virtual queue system, and spot booking continues.

Anticipating a huge rush during Mandala season, many decided to visit Sabarimala now, leading to overcrowding. People struggled to access drinking water and basic facilities amidst the rush. Sources said the temple authorities were unprepared to handle the crowd. Police said 150 additional cops have been deployed to manage the crowd.

Devotees find lodging difficult due to ongoing maintenance work, and rain prevents them from resting in the temple courtyard. 

On Sunday morning, 40 former chief priests took part in the Laksharchana. The temple will close on Monday and reopen on November 15 for the Mandala season.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE