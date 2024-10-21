Probe against petrol pump owner over bribery allegations linked to ADM Naveen Babu

Kannur: The State Health Department has launched an investigation into Prasanthan TV following allegations that he bribed the late Kannur Assistant District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu to obtain a Non-Objection Certificate (NoC) for a fuel outlet.

The police will probe whether Prasanthan violated service rules by operating a petrol pump while employed as an electrician at Pariyaram Government Medical College. The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has also requested an explanation from the Medical College Principal on the matter.

"Prashanthan will be terminated if he has violated the Service Rules. We'll seek legal aid on the matter," Health Minister Veena George said on Monday.

Prasanthan had previously filed a complaint with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, claiming he paid Rs 98,500 as a bribe to ADM Naveen for the NoC to start a petrol pump in Chengalayi. He alleged that Naveen delayed his application and, on October 6, demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. “The ADM threatened to cause problems for the business owned by my relatives and friends if I didn't pay. Thus, I handed over Rs 98,500 to him at his quarters in Pallikkunnu and received the NoC two days later,” Prasanthan stated in the plaint.

The situation escalated after Naveen was found hanging at his official quarters on Tuesday. It is alleged that he took his life following public accusations from Kannur District Panchayat President P P Divya, who allegedly disrupted his farewell meeting the day before, claiming he accepted a bribe from Prasanthan. Naveen had recently been transferred to Pathanamthitta and was set to retire in six months, reportedly feeling distressed by the allegations. Divya contended that she stumbled upon the farewell event by chance, a claim contradicted by the Kannur Collector, who confirmed she was not invited.