Model Code of Conduct must not interfere with Wayanad landslide relief work: Kerala HC

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has directed that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), in effect in Wayanad ahead of the November 13 Lok Sabha by-election, must not interfere with ongoing rehabilitation and relief work in the landslide-affected regions of the hill district.



A division bench, consisting of Justices AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and Syam Kumar VM, issued the directive in a suo motu case initiated by the High Court following the landslides in Wayanad on July 30.

The court also instructed the Election Commission to ensure that election campaigns in Wayanad adhere to the green protocol, prioritizing environmental and ecological considerations, as the entire constituency is designated as an ecologically sensitive area.

The directive was issued based on a report submitted by senior advocate Rajith Thampan, who served as amicus curiae. The report highlighted the urgent need for safeguards to prevent any disruption to the ongoing rehabilitation and relief efforts in Wayanad as a result of the MCC’s implementation.

“Taking note of the concerns in the report and finding that any interpretation of the MCC that could hinder rehabilitation and relief work in Wayanad would be undesirable, we direct that the MCC in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency will not prevent the Union and State Governments from proceeding with relief efforts connected to the July 30 landslide,” the court ordered.

The case has been scheduled for further hearing on October 30.