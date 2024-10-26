Priyanka Gandhi to arrive in Wayanad on Monday for two-day poll campaign

Kalpetta: United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will arrive in Wayanad on Monday for a two-day campaign, officially launching her activities for the upcoming Lok Sabha byelection. During her visit, Priyanka will cover all seven assembly segments in the constituency. Meanwhile, her main rivals, Left Democratic Front (LDF)'s Sathyan Mokeri and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Navya Haridas, have already begun their campaigns in Wayanad.

Campaign schedule

Wandoor MLA A P Anil Kumar released an official statement on Saturday detailing Priyanka’s meetings schedule in the constituency during the two-day visit.

Monday, Oct 28

12:00 pm - Meenangadi in Sultan Bathery

3:00 pm - Panamaram in Mananthavady

4:30 pm - Pozhuthana near Vythiri in Kalpetta

Tuesday, Oct 29

10 am - Engappuzha in Thiruvambadi

2 pm - Therattummal in Ernad

3.30 pm - Mambadu in Wandur

5.00 pm - Nilambur in Malappuram

Anil Kumar added that the UDF workers have already completed constituency-level conventions, with booth-level conventions expected to conclude by Friday.

Earlier on Wednesday, October 23, Priyanka led a grand roadshow at Kalpetta before filing her nomination. The event saw the presence of her brother and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, and several prominent party leaders. Her husband, Robert Vadra, and their children, Raihan and Miraya, also joined her. "The roadshow brought a renewed hope and enthusiasm among party workers," noted Anil Kumar. "In her third round of visits, Priyanka is expected to cover a wide range of corner meetings across all legislative constituencies within Wayanad," Anil Kumar added.

