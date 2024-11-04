Palakkad bypoll date shifted to November 20 for Kalpathi Ratholsavam

Palakkad: The Election Commission of India has rescheduled the Palakkad assembly bypoll to November 20. Originally set for November 13, the date was shifted to avoid a clash with the Kalpathi Ratholsavam, which is set to take place from November 13–15, 2024, at the Sree Viswanatha Swamy Temple in Palakkad.



The Election Commission has also rescheduled the dates in 13 other assembly seats from Punjab (4) and Uttar Pradesh (9) to November 20. Meanwhile, the Wayanad Lok Sabha and Chelakara assembly byelections will proceed on November 13, and the bypoll results will be announced on November 23.

BJP State President K Surendran welcomed the decision, stating, "Over 10,000 voters will benefit from this move." UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil and LDF's Dr P Sarin also welcomed the move.

Sarin and BJP's C Krishnakumar will take on Mamkootathil in Palakkad. The Palakkad assembly seat was vacated by Shafi Parambil of the Congress.