Tirur Deputy Tahasildar who was reported missing reaches home

Tirur Deputy Tahasildar P B Chalib, who had been reported missing since Wednesday evening, reached home on Friday midnight. He had contacted his family on Thursday and said that he left because of mental pressure and that he would return soon.

Police traced his tower location to Udupi, Karnataka. Chalib left the office on Wednesday evening and informed his wife that he would return home late. He said that he was supposed to leave for an Excise department raid. Around 8 p.m., when she enquired again, he texted her that he was near Valancherry. Later, his phone was switched off, and Chalib could not be reached.

The family started searching for him, and when they couldn't find him, they filed a missing person complaint with the police. Police had traced his phone to Kozhikode before it was switched off.

