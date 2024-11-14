Missing fisherman’s body recovered in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: The body of a missing fisherman, Alla Jalli, alias Alok (36), was recovered from the sea near Kozhikode on Thursday. A native of Ganjam, Odisha, Jalli, had gone missing on November 11 after diving into the ocean to untangle a net that was snagged underwater, approximately 6 nautical miles offshore.

Following his disappearance, a search operation was launched with marine enforcement officials, the coastal police, and local fishermen. Jalli's body was discovered by fishermen around 7 am on Thursday.

The Elathur coastal police have registered a case of unnatural death under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhitha (BNSS), according to Sub Inspector Hareesh. After an autopsy at the Government General Hospital in Kozhikode, the body was handed over to Jalli’s family, who then returned it to Odisha.

Jalli’s wife, Runu Jalli, and his children, Lucky and Happy Jalli, arrived in Kozhikode after being notified of his disappearance. Jalli, the son of Gaurak Jalli from Ghalikott, had been working at the Vellayil harbour, Kozhikode, for the past four years.