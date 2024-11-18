Pathanamthitta police probing the alleged suicide of Ammu A Sajiv, a final-year nursing student at the Institute of Nursing Education, Chuttipara, Pathanamthitta, have begun collecting statements from the college authorities, classmates and family. Ammu's family has alleged that she faced mental harassment from three of her classmates. A note which read 'I quit' was found on her book, said cops.

Police have so far recorded a case of unnatural death. Police officials probing the case said that they are probing complaints of abetment to suicide. Ammu allegedly jumped off the top floor of a private hostel building on Friday. She was initially taken to General Hospital, Pathanamthitta, from where she was referred to Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. She succumbed to wounds on the way to the hospital. Ammu, a resident of Charumoodu, Ayiroorpara, was the daughter of Sajiv, who runs a business and Radhamani, who retired as nursing superintendent from the Medical College.

Akhil, Ammu's brother, said that she had complained of harassment from three classmates. " Complaints were filed with the principal against these students. A hearing was also scheduled as part of inquiry this week," he said. Akhil, who is employed as an Assistant Professor in Chennai, said that he received a message around 4 pm from Ammu on Friday. "I had called her in the afternoon. She didn't respond and then replied via text asking what's the matter. She seemed okay then," he said.

Ammu used to call her parents every day after returning from college. On Friday, she didn't call, and her parents panicked. When the father contacted the hostel warden, she told him that Ammu had fallen in the hostel and sustained a fracture. He got worried and then he was told that they are taking her to Thiruvananthapuram. Later I rang up one of the teachers in her college and she told me Ammu was fine. We still don't know what happened to her," said Akhil.

Akhil had booked flight tickets for Ammu to Chennai next Sunday. "She had made plans, wanted to come to Chennai to stay with me. She asked me to take her to Pondicherry and other places. It was her final year; she wanted to take up a job and go abroad," said Akhil.

The family will file a complaint with the Office of the Chief Minister demanding a detailed probe. Health Minister Veena George has directed a probe into the death of Ammu.