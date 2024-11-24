Pathanamthitta: With the flow of pilgrims continuing in Sabarimala, 18,648 devotees have climbed holy steps (pathinettam padi) by 7 am on Sunday. On Saturday, 87,216 people climbed the mountain, and 9,822 spot bookings were made, temple authorities said.

As it is a holiday, many people have arrived at the temple. Once they have their darshan, they immediately start on their way back.

There is a long queue for the Neyyabhishekam, with devotees queuing up the night before to perform the abhishekam. They often sleep while standing or sitting in line.

The police have implemented restrictions to manage overcrowding at Sannidhanam. The devotees are controlled at three places near Marakkoottam. Compared to last week, Pampa and Nilakkal are experiencing massive congestion.

The authorities pointed out that traffic will likely increase in the coming days. Officials said there is a system for parking vehicles in Pampa, and devotees need not worry. There is a huge rush to buy prasadam in front of the appam and aravana counters.

The Chengannur railway station and trains are crowded with Sabarimala pilgrims, police said.