Thrissur: In a tragic incident, a speeding lorry rammed into a group of nomadic people and killed five including two children at Nattika here. The accident took place near JK Theatre around 4 am on Tuesday. Seven people were injured in the mishap. Three are in critical condition at Government Medical College Hospital.

The deceased are Palakkad Govindapuram natives Kaliyappan (50), Nagamma (39), Bangazhi (20), Jeevan (4) and Vishwa (1). Manorama News reported that the lorry carrying timber was from Kannur. Over ten people were sleeping along the roadside when the truck, traveling from Kannur to Kochi, veered off course and hit them.

Police arrested driver Alex (33) from Kannur and cleaner of the lorry. According to police, the drunk cleaner was behind the wheels during the time of the accident.

According to police, the lorry crushed the people after ramming into the nomadic people who were sleeping near the National Highway. The nomadic people were settled in the area where the road work was underway. Vehicles were not allowed to cross this area due to the work. It is learnt that the accident took place after the lorry driver ignored the diversion board and mowed down the people who were asleep in their tent. The speeding lorry took to the road after destroying the barricades placed on the road.

According to witnesses, some of the people were trapped under the lorry. Severed body parts were recovred from the accident scene. Police and natives carried out the rescue operation.