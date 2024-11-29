Kollam: A group of activists staged a protest march to the CPM's Karunagappally area committee office. They demanded to 'Save CPM' from 'looters'. The agitation continued the row that erupted during the Kulathupuzha North local committee meeting. A large police contingent was deployed in front of the area committee office.

Earlier, the Kulathekkarapuram South local committee meeting was suspended after members opposed the official panel and put forward more names. There was another round of contests, which was eventually held in the presence of state committee members.

Then, the meeting was suspended for a second time. The local committee meeting, postponed on November 11 after 19 members filed nominations against the official panel, could not be completed on Thursday either.

The meeting resumed in the presence of state committee members K Rajagopal and K Somasaprasad, among others. When the official panel was presented, more people came forward ready to contest, similar to last time. There was a commotion after more members came and demanded they be allowed to contest.

Even though state committee members held conciliatory talks, those determined to contest did not yield. Following this, the conference had to be adjourned again, announcing that the election would not be held.

A clash erupted during the meeting. Some even blocked the state committee members. One faction protested by locking the gate in front of the conference venue. The workers also demanded the removal of the local committee secretary.