Palakkad: A six-year-old girl tragically lost her life while crossing the road on Friday evening. The victim, Thrithiya, was the daughter of Krishnadas and Rajitha, residents of Chullimada, Erimayur.



The accident occurred as she disembarked from a bus and attempted to cross the road. Thrithiya, a grade 1 student at St Thomas Mission LP School in Erimayur, was rushed to a hospital in Coimbatore but sadly succumbed to her injuries later that night.