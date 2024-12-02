Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala continued to receive heavy rainfall on Monday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert in four districts—Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur—and an orange alert in five—Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Kasaragod.

School holidays

In light of the heavy rainfall, all educational institutions in Kottayam, Idukki, Wayanad, Pathanamthitta, and Kannur districts will remain closed on Monday. The closure applies to anganwadis, tuition centres, schools, and professional colleges. However, pre-scheduled exams will not be postponed. In Idukki, residential educational institutions functioning entirely on a hostel basis are exempted.

SDMA issues warning

The State Disaster Management Authority has warned of potential flash floods and landslides, urging the public to exercise extreme caution. Residents are advised to avoid water bodies and coastal areas as activities like fishing and beach visits have been temporarily banned. In Kovalam, Thiruvananthapuram, strong waves have led to a prohibition on entering the sea.

The heavy rainfall is expected to persist until December 4 across Kerala's coast and until December 5 along the Lakshadweep coast. Fishing activities in these areas are banned during this period.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has appealed to residents in landslide-prone and low-lying areas to move to safer locations during the daytime. People living in flood-prone areas are advised to relocate to relief camps set up by the authorities.

Coastal regions are also on alert for potential sea incursions. Emergency operations are underway with 24-hour functioning control rooms established at the taluk and district levels. Those in need of assistance can contact the toll-free numbers 1077 and 1070. The state continues to monitor the situation closely to ensure public safety and minimise damage.