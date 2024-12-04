Kannur/Kozhikode: The Vigilance Department’s special cell in Kozhikode has completed its investigation into bribery allegations connected to the controversial death of Kannur ADM (Additional District Magistrate) K Naveen Babu. The special cell is expected to submit its report to the Home Department this week.

The state government had directed the special cell to investigate allegations raised by T V Prasanth, an applicant for a petrol pump in Kannur, claiming he paid a bribe to secure a No Objection Certificate (NOC). Vigilance officials subsequently conducted a detailed probe in Kannur, gathering evidence such as phone call records.

T O Mohanan, a Congress leader, also filed a complaint with the Vigilance regarding the case, and his statement was recorded as part of the investigation.

Court issues notice

Meanwhile, the Kannur Chief Judicial First Class Magistrate on Tuesday issued notices to Kannur District Collector Arun K Vijayan and petrol pump applicant Prasanth, seeking their responses to a petition filed by Naveen Babu’s wife, K Manjusha. The petition requested the preservation of digital evidence related to his death.

In her plea, Manjusha urged the court to issue directives to prevent the loss of critical details such as mobile phone records and tower locations of key individuals, including former Kannur District Panchayat President P. P. Divya—who has been arrested on charges of abetment to suicide—and the District Collector, who is a main witness in the case. She also sought the preservation of related CCTV footage.

However, the prosecution informed the court that the necessary evidence had already been secured. While the court was expected to issue an order on the matter on Tuesday, the hearing was adjourned to December 10 after notices were sent to the District Collector and Prasanth to present their versions.