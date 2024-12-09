'Save CPM' notices appear in Attappady ahead of area conference
Palakkad: Indicating growing dissent within the party, 'Save CPM' notices appeared in Attappady a day before the area conference was set to take place. The notices, which warn of the CPM's collapse, levelled serious allegations against the party leadership in Attappady.
The area secretary was among those named, with accusations linking them to the real estate mafia in Attappady, as well as claims of nepotism and bribery.
The area conference, scheduled for December 10 and 11, will address the ousting of PK Sasi from all party positions earlier this year due to corruption and mismanagement allegations.
