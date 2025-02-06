Kozhikode: The two staff members of Hotel Sanketam, who were accused in the Mukkam rape attempt case, were remanded in custody for fourteen days on Thursday. The Mukkam Police had filed a custody application in the court seeking their release in police custody for questioning and evidence collection.

The accused, Suresh Babu (46), from Chuloor, Kozhikode, was working as a security guard at Hotel Sanketam and Riyas (47), from Kakkodi, Kozhikode, was a staff member.

The building from which the woman jumped. Photo: Special arrangement.

The duo, who had been absconding, surrendered before the Thamarassery Judicial First Class Magistrate Court II on Wednesday around 11 am.

The incident occurred on February 1, when the duo, along with the hotel's owner, allegedly attempted to assault a 24-year-old receptionist from Kannur at a nearby building where she was staying. In an attempt to escape, the woman jumped off the building, sustaining severe fractures. She is currently undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

The accused fled the scene as locals rushed to her aid upon hearing her cries. The police had earlier arrested Devadas, the hotel owner and the prime accused, on February 5.

Footage of the attempted assault, recorded on the survivor’s phone, was later released by her family, sparking widespread protests.