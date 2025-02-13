Kochi: Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas was discharged from hospital on Thursday, 46 days after she was admitted there with severe injuries suffered from an accidental fall. Addressing the media at Renai Medicity, Palarivattom, after being discharged, Uma thanked the hospital management and the staff for giving her utmost care and support.

Uma was admitted to the hospital on December 29 after she fell down from a temporary stage built on the gallery of JLN stadium, Kaloor, while attending a mega dance event. She had suffered injuries to her head, spine and lungs in the fall.

Uma, wife of former MLA P T Thomas, said she believes that "PT held her in his hand along with god so that she could survive the fall."

ADVERTISEMENT

She addressed the media along with hospital management, doctors, District collector NSK Umesh and DCC president Muhammed Shiyas.

Uma said she was leaving for a rented house at Pipeline Road as maintenance works were going on at her house in Palarivattom. The doctors have advised her to take rest for three months and undergo follow-up treatment. Visitors will not be allowed during the rest period. The doctors have advised her to keep away from public functions and attend them online.

Uma was at her usual humourous self when she attended media. "The doctors told me I could survive the fall because I was fat. Then, I was told it took four people to move me. Now I have decided to lose weight," Uma said, triggering laughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

She recollected that she could not realise she was in a hospital in the initial days of treatment. "When I saw uniformed people around me, I thought I was in a police station," she said.

Uma met with the accident while attending the dance event, organised by Wayanad-based Mridanga Vision, which featured around 12,000 dancers performing Bharatanatyam in an attempt to set a Guinness World Record. The performance was led by actor Divya Unni.

A case was registered against the organisers on charges of safety lapses, and a police probe is being conducted.