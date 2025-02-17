Thrissur: The Chalakkudy Judicial First Class Magistrate Court II on Monday remanded Rijo Antony, the sole accused in a recent bank heist here, to 14 days in judicial custody.

Also Read Thief may be in jungle: Chalakudy bank robber joked at family meet prior to arrest

Rijo was arrested on Sunday evening from his house in Asarippara for robbing Rs 15 lakh from the Federal Bank branch in Potta, Chalakkudy, on February 14. Following his arrest, police collected evidence from his residence and the bank on Monday before presenting him for a medical examination. He was then produced before the court, which ordered his remand. Meanwhile, the police have sought five days of custody for further questioning.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the stolen amount, Rs 2.9 lakh was repaid to a moneylender at Annanad. However, the lender voluntarily returned the money to the Chalakkudy DySP office. The police also recovered Rs 12 lakh from Rijo’s house.

During the evidence collection at his residence, officers seized the knife and clothes used in the robbery, which were hidden in his kitchen.

ADVERTISEMENT

The heist occurred in broad daylight while most bank staff were on lunch break. Rijo, armed with a knife, threatened two employees before fleeing with the cash, allegedly to settle debts of around Rs 50 lakh.

Despite his meticulous planning, police traced him by identifying the scooter model he used during the crime.