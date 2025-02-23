Kochi: A day after the Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025 concluded, Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Sunday said the state government has chalked out a time-bound roadmap for the realisation of business proposals received at the two-day event. The minister said the authorities will evaluate the Expressions of Interest (EoIs) worth over Rs 1.52 lakh crore within two weeks.

The minister exuded the hope that approvals could be given to possible projects within four months after examining their details. “The EoIs will be examined in detail within two weeks, after which a list of viable projects will be prepared,” he said.

A review committee led by the chief secretary will be formed to expedite approval of possible projects with coordination from allied departments, Rajeeve told media in Kochi.

The Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) will follow up on proposals for large projects worth more than Rs 50 crore each, while a special team under the Industries Directorate will follow up on the proposals of MSMEs with investments of less than Rs 50 crore. The IT department will follow up on projects related to Information Technology.

Proposals on similar ventures will be split into seven sectors and taken care of by as many teams under an official of no less than manager rank. “Each team will have seven officers working with experts in the sector. The aim is to appoint 12 experts in the first phase,” the minister said.

The progress on the work of the projects received at the investment summit will be made available in the public domain through an online dashboard. The Principal Secretary (Industries) will hold a meeting once every two weeks to analyse the pace of the projects, while the minister will evaluate them by chairing monthly sittings.

The government is setting up a portal to include information on private land available for industrial use. It will carry details on the land holdings of KINFRA, Department of Industries and private parties. “This will enable the linkage of land information of those interested in giving land to industrial use with information of those who need land for industrial use. This portal will soon be made available as part of the website,” Rajeeve revealed.

Principal Secretary (Industries) APM Mohammed Hanish, KSIDC MD S Harikishore, Executive Director Hari Krishnan R, KINFRA MD Santhosh Koshy Thomas and K-BIP CEO Suraj S Nair were present at the press meet.