Kannur: A case has been registered against Sherin, who is serving a life sentence in the Bhaskara Karanavar murder case, for allegedly assaulting a fellow inmate, Manorama News reported. The Town Police have booked Sherin and another prisoner, Shabna, for verbally abusing and attacking Julie, a Nigerian inmate. The incident reportedly occurred at the women’s prison at 7.45 am on 24 February, when Julie was on her way to fetch drinking water.



The Kerala government’s recommendation to release Sherin had sparked controversy after reports suggested that the decision bypassed established priorities, sidelining prisoners who had already served 20 years. The advisory committee, comprising ten members, unanimously approved her release.

The jail superintendent had submitted a report endorsing Sherin as a ‘model prisoner,’ but the recent assault raises questions about that assessment.

Sherin had previously been transferred from two other prisons following complaints from both inmates and staff. She was first moved from Poojappura Central Jail to Viyyur due to multiple complaints. However, she was later transferred to Kannur Women’s Prison after issues arose over her reluctance to work and conflicts with prison authorities.

If convicted in the new case, her remand period will be counted as part of her sentence. Sherin, who was remanded in November 2009, completed 14 years in prison by November 2023. While all life convicts who serve 14 years are eligible to apply for release, it is rare for a first application to be approved. Typically, such cases are considered in the next review meeting held six months later. However, in Sherin’s case, approval was granted in the very first review.

Sherin was arrested in 2009 for the murder of her father-in-law, Bhaskara Karanavar, and was convicted along with her associates Bibeesh, Nithin, and Shanu Rasheed. In 2010, the court sentenced them on charges including murder, conspiracy, incitement to crime, destruction of evidence, robbery, and assault.

A native of Pathanapuram, Sherin was married to Binu, the younger son of Bhaskara Karanavar, who had worked in New York for 35 years. Police determined that a property dispute led to the murder. Then-IG Vinson M Paul supervised the investigation. At the time of the incident, Bhaskara Karanavar’s children—Biju, Betsy, and Binu—were in the US.