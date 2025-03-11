Thiruvananthapuram: The Crime Branch on Tuesday took K N Anand Kumar, Executive Director of Saigramam Charitable Trust, into custody in connection with the corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund scam. Crime Branch ADGP H Venkatesh confirmed the development, stating that further legal proceedings are underway.

Earlier in the day, the Thiruvananthapuram Principal Sessions Court rejected Anand Kumar’s anticipatory bail plea. Following his detention, he complained of health issues and was shifted to a hospital, Venkatesh added.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Venkatesh's supervision is probing 34 cases registered across the state related to the scam. Anand Kumar is accused of financial dealings with the prime suspect, Ananthu Krishnan.

The case revolves around fraudulent promises of scooters, laptops, and household appliances at half price, falsely citing CSR funds. The prosecution said that Anand Kumar was fully aware of the deception, whereas the defence argued that all funds deposited into his account were for the trust, with taxes duly paid.

A complaint filed by A Mohanan, secretary of the Kannur Seed Society, alleges that women members were defrauded of ₹2.96 crore under the pretense of discounted two-wheelers through CSR funding. The case, registered in Kannur, names seven accused, including Anand Kumar, on charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust.