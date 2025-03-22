The state government has approved seven posts for the Project Implementation Unit (PIU) of the Wayanad township project. The PIU will have a Chief Operating Officer (COO), a Finance Officer, an Accounts Officer, 3 clerks, a Programme Officer and a Civil Engineer. The COO will be a KAS officer on deputation. The pay scale of the COO has been fixed at ₹77,000- ₹1,40,500. The COO will report to the Special Officer appointed for the township project. The Accounts Officer, Programme Officer and the Civil Engineer will be appointed on contract basis. They will draw salaries of ₹60,000, ₹1,00,000 and ₹70,000 respectively.



The Special Officer, Wayanad township project recommended salary of ₹1,48,351 for the COO in the original proposal. The COO will be responsible for the project management, timely implementation of the scheme, strategic planning for the construction of township and liaisoning with the ULCCS ltd and KIIFCON.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Programme Officer will coordinate with the local community, understand their needs and ensure their participation. Documentation and reporting will be the other key responsibilities. The original recommendations for the salary of Programme Officer and Civil Engineer were ₹1,50,000 and ₹1,00,000 respectively which the government revised as ₹1,00,000 and ₹70,000 respectively.

The government has appointed Suhas S as the special officer for Wayanad township project. According to the order issued by the General Administration department, he will coordinate with KIIFCON and Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society Ltd, the district collector and the District Disaster Management Authority. He will be responsible for setting up and managing the schedule of activities for the completion of the township. Besides, he will be responsible for managing the sponsorship framework and coordinating with sponsors.