Kozhikode: A 30-year-old woman, Prabisha Karadipparambil from Naduvannur near Balussery, was poured with acid by her ex-husband at an ayurvedic hospital in Cheruvannur, Kozhikode, on Sunday. The accused, Prasanth Karadipparambil (36) from Koottalida, was taken into custody by the Meppayur police.

The attack happened around 11 am when Prasanth arrived at the ayurvedic hospital after repeatedly requesting to meet her over the phone. Prabisha had been undergoing treatment for back pain at the institution for the past four days. Upon gaining access, he splashed formic acid on her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prabisha sustained severe burns on the left side of her face, left eye, chest, and back. She was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, where she is currently receiving treatment in the red zone of the casualty ward. The effects of formic acid worsen over time, increasing the severity of the burns, said a police officer.

The couple divorced two years ago and has two children who live with Prasanth. According to Prabisha’s brother, Prathyush, Prasanth did not allow her to see the children and often threatened to kill them if she insisted. "Before their separation, he even tried to kill their elder son by pouring petrol on him," Prathyush told Onmanorama.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the separation, Prasanth allegedly continued to harass Prabisha. “On Sunday, he arrived at the ayurvedic hospital, pretending to talk to her, but suddenly poured acid on her face. He had brought the acid in a water bottle. The acid has entered her mouth, causing her to vomit blood," Prathyush said, adding that the fumes are making her condition worse.