Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has temporarily put on hold a cabinet decision to remit the life sentence of Sherin, the prime convict in the murder of her father-in-law, Bhaskara Karanavar, and release her from jail.

The move comes in response to allegations that external pressure influenced the decision to release Sherin, as well as reports that she was involved in an assault on a fellow prisoner even after the cabinet decision. Although the cabinet decided to grant her permanent release in January, the file has yet to be forwarded to the governor for approval.

The governor has also received complaints opposing Sherin’s release. Though the file was submitted to the Chief Minister’s office within days of the decision, the government refrained from taking further action as the situation became unfavourable. The recommendation for her permanent release was made during a meeting of the Kannur Women’s Jail Advisory Committee, convened in August last year.

Sherin was convicted in 2010 for the murder of Karanavar, along with her associates Basith Ali, Nithin, and Shanu Rasheed. They were sentenced on multiple charges, including murder, conspiracy, incitement to crime, destruction of evidence, robbery, and assault.

Karanavar (65), a US returnee who had been staying with his son's family in Chengannur, was found murdered in their house in November 2009.