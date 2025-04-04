As political parties begin preparations ahead of the announcement of the Nilambur assembly bypoll, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has initiated a special summary revision of the voters' list in the constituency. In an official statement issued on Friday, the ECI announced that individuals who turned 18 on or before April 1 can register to vote.

The Nilambur seat fell vacant following the resignation of former MLA P V Anvar in January, after his prolonged rift with the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF). Anvar, who was an independent legislator supporting the CPM, exited the alliance, launched a new political outfit named the Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK), and later merged it with the Trinamool Congress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the by-election, polling arrangements in Nilambur will undergo major changes. The number of voters per booth will be limited to 1,200 to enhance convenience and reduce crowding. In place of temporary auxiliary booths, permanent polling stations will be established in densely populated areas. As a result, Nilambur will now have a total of 263 polling stations, including 59 new ones.

These new booths have been strategically located to ensure easy access for voters and to prevent long queues—an issue widely reported during the recent Lok Sabha elections. Once the ECI approves, booth-level officers will be appointed to manage the polling stations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposal to reconfigure booths adheres strictly to ECI guidelines and is supported by meeting minutes involving political parties at both the assembly and district levels. Voters will be reassigned to the new booths without any changes in the order of the electoral roll. The plan was finalised after ground inspections by the Assistant Electoral Registration Officer and other officials to evaluate logistical requirements.