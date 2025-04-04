Kochi: Opposition leader VD Satheesan on Friday demanded the resignation of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs filed a chargesheet against the CM’s daughter, T Veena, in the alleged monthly pay-off scam involving Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL).

“We demand the Chief Minister take moral responsibility for the case against his daughter and resign from his post. The public now wants his resignation. The situation will worsen if he continues to cling to power,” said the Congress leader while addressing the media.

Satheesan pointed out that the CMRL bribery scam is not a political case like the SNC-Lavalin case or the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case.

“The illegal payment to Veena’s firm by CMRL came to light through the findings of the Income Tax Tribunal’s appellate board. It was not an allegation made by political parties. In all political cases, the Sangh Parivar leadership has shielded the LDF government. What is the status of the probe into the SNC-Lavalin and gold smuggling cases now? The investigations have been completely frozen,” said Satheesan.

He also noted that the vigilance courts and the Kerala High Court rejected MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan’s plea after finding no evidence to prove charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

“SFIO has registered a money laundering case against the CM’s daughter and others. The central agency has gathered sufficient evidence to file charges against the accused. There is no dispute about proceeding with the trial. Veena and others are accused of committing a criminal offence. If convicted, they face a jail term ranging from six months to ten years,” argued Satheesan.

He added that Veena had illegally obtained Rs 2.7 crore from CMRL and Empower India Capital Investments Private Ltd.

The Congress leader further raised suspicions about a possible plot between the LDF government and the Central government to freeze the case, similar to previous corruption cases, including the Karuvannur bank scam.

“We have taken a firm stance that the CMRL case will not end up like the Karuvannur scam. The CPM is likely to be blackmailed by the BJP over this case in the upcoming elections,” he added.

VD Satheesan also questioned the CPM leadership for defending Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family in the case, calling out the party’s double standards.

Kodiyeri had stepped down as the general secretary of the party after police registered a rape case against his son Bineesh Kodiyeri.

“The CPM took action against Kodiyeri Balakrishnan over a criminal case against his son. Why doesn’t the party take a similar stance in Pinarayi’s case?” questioned the opposition leader.