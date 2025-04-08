Thrissur: The police on Tuesday announced that they will seize the assets of Alvin, the accused in an MDMA case, who escaped from police custody during evidence collection in Bengaluru. The Manakody native, who was arrested in Thrissur on March 21 for selling MDMA, escaped custody during evidence collection in Bengaluru on March 29. He was nabbed from Ponnani on Monday.

Authorities said that properties acquired by Alvin through the drug trade will be seized. The Karnataka Police have registered a case regarding his escape from custody based on a complaint by Kerala Police.

The police revealed that Alvin’s mother, who works as a cleaner in a Thrissur bar, and his brother Angelo, a petrol tanker driver, frequently assisted him in drug trafficking. His brother reportedly transported drugs in a national permit lorry. Alvin, who pretended to be struggling financially, was found to own two-wheelers and many luxury items worth ₹ 14 lakh. His brother’s bank account also had large deposits. The police are also investigating a female student from Mangaluru with whom Alvin harboured close ties.

After escaping from custody, Alvin had contacted his brother and other family members using phones borrowed from shopkeepers and security guards. Alvin returned to Kerala by bike along with his brother. Alvin stayed in hiding at several locations, including Muttichur, Thalikulam, Kozhikode, and Ponnani, before being apprehended by a special investigation team led by ACP Saleesh N Shankaran, along with officers P Harish Kumar and V B Deepak.

Alvin reportedly started using and selling drugs during his high school years. After his father’s death in 2019, he dropped out in 12th standard and became a full-time drug dealer. He was reportedly involved in transporting and selling MDMA and ganja in bulk and retail in Kerala.