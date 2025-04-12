Imagine walking down a street in Dubai and hearing a young African man speak fluent Malayalam—complete with perfect Thrissur slang like, 'enthutta gadiye?' (What's up, dude?). Hassan Mohammed Abmoji, 25, from Mogadishu, Banadir in Somalia, has a deep connection with Kerala, which has now made him an accidental ambassador of Malayali culture in the Gulf.

From gloating over the grandeur of Thrissur Pooram to debating the delectable Kerala porotta-beef combos, Hassan's ease with Malayalam and love for Kerala leave the Malayalis awe-struck.

Hassan spent 15 years in Kerala—from 2008 to 2023—completing his schooling and earning a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science Engineering from Rajagiri School of Engineering, Kakkanad, Kochi. He now works as a property consultant and investment specialist in Dubai.

“Malayalis are everywhere across the globe. So knowing the language and culture is definitely a bonus,” Hassan laughs.

Hassan’s Kerala journey began when his father, Abdikadir Mohamed—then working in Dubai—decided to bring Hassan, along with his siblings and cousins, to India for education. After consulting with Indian friends and visiting a few states, his father zeroed in on Kerala, hailed for its famed education system. In 2008, Hassan joined Al Azhar English Medium School, Manakkody, Thrissur, with three cousins and seven siblings.

Back then, Hassan was in the second standard and only spoke Somali. “I didn’t even know English. Initially, my elder brothers helped translate what the teachers said. But I picked up English as well as Malayalam quickly,” he recalls. The support from teachers and the warmth of friends made the transition smoother. “We were new to them, and everything was new for us too. But everyone made us feel welcome.”

Initially, staying in a boarding facility, the biggest challenge was food. That changed after Hassan’s mother, Zeynab Gaal, joined them two years later. The family moved to a rented villa in Thrissur, and with homemade Somali food on the table, they finally began to feel at home. “We even tried to buy a property in Kerala, but it didn’t work out as family members gradually started returning to Somalia after their studies,” he adds.

At first, Hassan thought English alone would help him get by. But that changed quickly. He grew fond of the local culture by chatting in fluent Thrissur slang with his schoolmates. “Now I can’t imagine not speaking Malayalam. It just happened naturally,” he says.

He fondly recalls movie outings and first-day shows. “We never missed any film that got good reviews,” he grins. Though he admires both Mammootty and Mohanlal, Jeethu Joseph's 2013 hit 'Drishyam' stands out as a personal favourite.

Hassan spent 15 years in Kerala—from 2008 to 2023—completing his schooling and earning a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science Engineering from Rajagiri School of Engineering, Kakkanad, Kochi. Photos: Special arrangement.

Over the years, he explored nearly every corner of Kerala—Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Kannur, Idukki, Kottayam—and holds a special place in his heart for Thrissur. “The Pooram venue was just a 15-minute walk from our villa. I’ve lost count of how many times I went,” he says.

Though Hassan doesn’t have a huge circle of friends in Kerala, he keeps in touch with those he bonded with. “Most of my friends are from Kerala. I hardly know anyone back in Somalia now,” Hassan admits.

He drools over Kerala cuisine. Traditional meals top the list, followed by the ever-loved porotta and beef combo. “Our neighbours and friends invited us for Onam sadhyas, and my mother learned to cook Kerala dishes too. But whenever we wanted a real Kerala treat, we ordered in or dined out,” he says.

Hassan also recalls the 2018 floods vividly. “We were playing football in the water at first, not realising how serious it would get. Once the water reached our doorstep, we panicked. Hotels were full, and we felt stuck. But one of my brother’s friends took us in and treated us like family for 10 days. That’s the spirit of Malayalis,” he says, adding that they faced no major issues during the COVID lockdown, thanks to following the guidelines strictly.

Recently, a video of Hassan speaking Malayalam went viral on social media. Since then, Malayalis in Dubai often stop him on the streets. “They ask, ‘Bro, was that you?’ And that makes me really happy,” he says with a smile.

Hassan continues to speak Malayalam at home with his brothers. One of them is currently studying at SCMS College, Kalamassery, Ernakulam.