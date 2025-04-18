Malappuram: Former MLA PV Anvar has decided to switch to ‘silent mode’ before the media in light of the upcoming Nilambur bypoll. In a Facebook post, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) member announced that he would like to temporarily suspend all communication with media persons until the announcement of the UDF candidate for the Nilambur poll. He also appealed to journalists to cooperate with his decision.

The Nilambur assembly seat became vacant after Anvar, who had locked horns with the CPM before joining the TMC, resigned from his MLA post. According to reports, the Election Commission is expected to announce the bypoll date in the coming days.

Meanwhile, sources suggest that the UDF is likely to field either VS Joy or Aryadan Shoukath in Nilambur. After joining the TMC, Anvar declared that he would not contest the bypoll. Recently, the former MLA told the media that he would support Joy’s candidacy. He argued that Joy should contest the poll as a face of farmers.