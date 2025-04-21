Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday accused the Union government of consistently displaying a “destructive attitude” towards Kerala, especially during times of crisis. Speaking at the inaugural event of the fourth anniversary celebrations of the current Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, held at Kalikkadavu in Kasaragod, the CM stated that the Centre not only denied assistance to the state but also obstructed the support extended by others.

He cited multiple instances of "negative stance" by the Centre, including during the 2018 floods, Nipah outbreaks, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the recent Wayanad landslides, where the state was left to fend for itself. "Despite these hardships, Kerala emerged stronger each time, compelling even the central government to showcase our state as the No. 1 in the country," he said.

Reflecting on the past, the CM noted that in 2016, when the first Pinarayi-led government assumed power, Kerala was in a severely damaged state. “The people entrusted the LDF with the responsibility of rebuilding and transforming the state. Though we faced numerous hurdles, including natural disasters and the pandemic, we moved forward with determination,” he said.

“In times of repeated crises, it is the Centre’s duty to stand with a state. However, they never offered meaningful assistance. Worse, they used their power to block assistance coming from elsewhere,” he alleged.

He praised the resilience of the Kerala people, stating that the collective will of its citizens astonished the world with its rebuilding efforts. “Kerala’s unity is its strength. That spirit has helped us overcome every challenge thrown at us,” he added.

The CM also accused the Opposition Congress in the state assembly of aligning with the Centre to undermine Kerala’s progress. “A majority of the media, too, appears to support the Union government’s stance. But none of this will derail Kerala’s developmental journey,” he said.

Vijayan highlighted progress across various sectors, including agriculture, transport, housing, and higher education, since the government assumed office.

Revenue Minister K Rajan presided over the event, which also marked the launch of the 'Ente Keralam' exhibition and trade fair. The anniversary celebrations will continue till May 30, with various programmes, including regional and district-level meetings across the state. The concluding ceremony will be held in Thiruvananthapuram.