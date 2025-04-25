Kannur: Government Medical College, Kannur, has suspended a cath lab technician, following sexual assault allegations by 12 female students.

Sreejith (35) was suspended on Thursday, April 25, based on the initial findings of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), said medical superintendent Dr K Sudeep.

For the past 15 years, Sreejith has been working as a temporary staff in the cath lab, a hospital room where doctors use X-rays and tubes to check and treat heart problems without surgery.

Earlier this week, 12 of the 15 diploma students of the Cardiovascular Technology (DCVT) course submitted a written complaint against Sreejith to the Head of the Department of Cardiology. "The HoD immediately asked him to step aside from his responsibilities and forwarded the complaint to the principal. The principal then directed the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to inquire into the matter," said the superintendent. Based on the ICC’s initial findings, he has been suspended, the official said.

The ICC is expected to submit its final report in two days.

The medical college at Pariyaram will take a call on forwarding the complaint to the police after reviewing the ICC’s final report. However, based on the committee’s initial findings, the case is likely to be referred, said Dr Sudeep.