Five-year-old in critical condition after drinking paint thinner in Palakkad
Palakkad: A five-year-old boy is in critical condition after he accidentally drank paint thinner kept at his home. The injured is identified as Faisan, son of Jamshad from Kalladikode Choorakode.
The incident took place on Thursday when the child’s father, who is a painter, poured thinner into a soft drink bottle after returning from work. Mistaking it for juice, the child drank from the bottle and sustained severe burns to his mouth and lips.
The boy was immediately rushed to the Palakkad District hospital and then shifted to a private hospital in Thrissur. His condition remains critical and he is undergoing treatment.
