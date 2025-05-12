Kasaragod: The Director of Medical Education (DME) will conduct a probe into the death of Chaithanya Kumari (20), a third-year nursing student of Manzoor School of Nursing in Kasaragod. She died in March after being in a coma for more than three months following a suicide attempt in her hostel room in December last year.



The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the death of Chaithanya. As per an order issued by the Health and Welfare department, there were allegations that the deceased was subjected to mental harassment by the hostel warden. The DME has been directed to conduct an inquiry into the student’s death with due reference to the allegations of mental harassment and submit a report before May 17.



In the wake of Chaithanya’s death, the state government has also constituted an expert committee comprising of the DME, Joint Director of Nursing Education, Registrar of the Kerala Nurses and Midwives Council and Director of the State Institute of Medical Education and Technology to frame guidelines to safeguard the physical, psychological, and emotional well-being of students. The department noted that following the unfortunate incident that happened in Manzoor School of Nursing, any threats and assault on physical, social, discriminatory, cultural or linguistic grounds that cause psychological distress among students has to be curtailed.



Chaithanya attempted suicide on December 7, 2024 in her hostel room. This triggered violent protests by fellow students and parents, who accused the management of workplace harassment and enforcing "prison-like conditions" in the school and hostel.