Kochi: The Railways and IRCTC have taken stringent action following media reports that alleged the supply of old or expired food by a base kitchen near Ernakulam railway station. The action follows an inspection by health officials from the Kochi Municipal Corporation, who flagged concerns over food quality and hygiene standards.

The catering contractor, Brindavan Food Products, operating the base kitchen, has been fined ₹1,00,000 by the Railways for failing to meet cleanliness standards. IRCTC has also been directed to take further stringent action against the firm.

ADVERTISEMENT

A high-level committee, comprising the Divisional Commercial Manager (Thiruvananthapuram), Health Officer (Thiruvananthapuram), and the Area Manager (IRCTC), has been set up to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident.

While the kitchen held an FSSAI licence, Kochi Corporation officials pointed out that it lacked a commercial licence and did not operate a sewage treatment plant (STP), as required by regulations.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the meantime, IRCTC has assured that measures are in place to ensure the uninterrupted supply of hygienic food to passengers aboard Mail and Express trains. The corporation further stated that corrective actions are being taken to maintain high food quality and hygiene standards.