The results of the Higher Secondary (DHSE) and Vocational Higher Secondary (VHSE) examinations in Kerala were announced by General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Thursday. The pass percentage for HSE stood at 77.81% compared to 78.69% last year. The SAY exam will be held from June 23-27.

The pass percentage in VHSE is 70.6%. Of the 26,178 students who appeared for the exam, 18,340 have qualified for higher studies.

A total of 4,44,807 candidates had registered for the Plus Two exams this year.

Pass percentage (HSE)

Overall: 77.81%

Science stream: 83.25%

Humanities: 69.16%

Commerce: 74.21%

Aided schools: 82.16%

Unaided schools: 75.91%

Plus Two Result 2025 Kerala websites



How to check DHSE result 2025

Visit the website https://results.kite.kerala.gov.in/

Click on “HSE Results 2025”

Enter your “Register Number” and “Date of Birth”

Press “Submit”

Download and save the result for future reference

How to check VHSE Result 2025

Visit the website https://results.kite.kerala.gov.in/

Click on “VHSE Results 2025 ”

Enter your “Register Number” and “Date of Birth”

Press “Submit”

Download and save the result for future reference

DHSE, VHSE Plus Two Result 2025- School-wise