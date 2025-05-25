Wayanad: A woman was hacked to death by her partner at Thirunelli near Mananthavady on Sunday. One of her daughters sustained serious injuries in the attack, while the

The deceased has been identified as Chekadi native Praveena (34). She was murdered by her partner, Dileesh, around 7 pm, according to the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seperated with her husband Sudheesh, Praveena was living along with daughters Anargha and Abina. Anargha sustained injuries on her neck and ear during the attack. She has been admitted to the Wayanad Government Medical College Hospital, Mananthavadi.

Meanwhile, her younger daughter Abina is also missing along with Dileesh. Police said efforts are underway to trace both of them. A team led by Thirunelli Police Station Inspector Lal C. Baby has launched an investigation into the case.