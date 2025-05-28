Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rains will continue to lash Kerala for the next four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. A red alert has been issued for Kozhikode and Wayanad districts, while nine others—Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod—are under an orange alert. A yellow alert is in place for the remaining three districts.



The IMD has warned of continued rainfall accompanied by gusty winds reaching up to 50 kmph in Kerala and Lakshadweep over the next four days. Educational institutions in Wayanad, Kozhikode and Idukki will remain closed on Tuesday as a precaution.

As part of a special advisory, the IMD, State Emergency Operations Centre (KSEOC), and Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) have warned of rough sea conditions along the Kerala coast. High waves in the range of 3.3 to 3.9 metres are likely till 8.30 pm on May 29, while coastal areas of Kannur and Kozhikode may experience sea incursions and waves up to 2.2 metres till 11.30 pm the same day due to the kallakkadal (rough sea) phenomenon.

Strong westerly winds are expected to persist over Kerala for the next five days. A low-pressure area has also formed over the Bay of Bengal.

Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea along the Kerala–Karnataka–Lakshadweep coasts from May 27 to May 31 due to rough weather conditions.

Above-normal rainfall likely

According to the latest long-range forecast from the IMD, Kerala is expected to receive above-normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season (June–September), with seasonal rainfall likely to be 108% of the long-period average. June is expected to bring normal to above-normal rainfall across the state.

Widespread damage

The downpour has disrupted normal life, flooded low-lying areas, triggered landslides, and caused extensive crop damage across the state.

Over 600 houses have been damaged in the past few days, with 21 completely destroyed, Revenue Minister K Rajan said. Relief camps have been opened in rain-hit districts, especially Wayanad, where tribal families from isolated hamlets have been shifted to safer areas.

Wayanad alone reported crop loss across 242.74 hectares, while 101.47 hectares were affected in Kozhikode. Damage was also reported in Ernakulam’s high ranges and in Kannur.

Rail traffic was disrupted after uprooted trees and power lines fell on tracks, including the Kozhikode–Areekkad route, delaying trains such as the Vande Bharat and Parasuram Express. Road traffic in hilly areas like Kallar and Kothamangalam was also affected by landslides and boulder falls.

Power outages sparked protests in Pathanamthitta, where angry residents—including women—gathered at a Kerala State Electricity Board office.