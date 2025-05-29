Thodupuzha: At 93, P R Sarojiniyamma is battling memory loss in the most remarkable way -- by writing.

It was her daughter, Sunitha, who first suggested the idea of penning a memoir as a way to preserve her memories and keep her mind active. A school teacher who overcame numerous challenges, Sarojiniyamma has countless stories worth sharing. As she carefully arranged these memories into words, they blossomed into her autobiography, Nadannu Kayariya Vazhikal (The paths walked past).

More than just her life story, this memoir is a tribute to the people and places that shaped her. Stories from Kudayathoor, Kanjirappally and Kottayam echo throughout its pages.

Sarojiniyamma began her teaching career at St. Roch’s Convent School in Thiruvananthapuram, run by Belgian nuns. In 1958, she joined government service through the Public Service Commission and was posted to the Government School at Kudayathoor.

One of her most cherished memories is from her very first day as class teacher of the 10 D division in that school.

From the last bench, a smile greeted her. When she asked why, the student introduced himself as Joseph, her husband K P Ayyappan Pillai’s former classmate. Joseph, then serving in the army, had taken leave to rejoin school and complete his Class 10 to qualify for a promotion. In a twist of fate, Sarojiniyamma ended up teaching her husband's old friend.

Her teaching journey continued across various schools, including Ranni Perunad, Moolamattom GVHSS, and Maniyarakudy GHSS.

Born on August 20, 1932, in Kanjirappally, Sarojiniyamma’s life chronicles the inspiring journey of a woman who rose from a rural village at a time when women had limited opportunities and recognition.

Her memoir will be officially released during a function to be held at the St Joseph’s College Auditorium in Moolamattom on Thursday. Minister Roshy Augustine will unveil the book and present the first copy to C K Vidyasagar.