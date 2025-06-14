Kozhikode: The story of the Malayalam movie 'Spadikam' revolves around protagonist Thomas Chacko's inability to understand that the globe's pulse lies in mathematics. However, another Thomas from Kozhikode is determined not to let anyone fail in life due to a lack of mathematical skill. Dr Thomas Joseph and his daughter Amy, residing at Ottapplackal House near Chevayur Kirthad in Kozhikode, are helping underprivileged children lagging behind in mathematics through a free training program called 'MyLQ'.

MyLQ's 30-day training program (half an hour per day) aims to improve children's arithmetic skills. Launched on Teacher's Day in September 2022, their goal is to enhance children's mathematical abilities and thereby improve the overall standard of education. They have conducted free campaigns in numerous schools within and outside the state, including 15 schools in Kozhikode Corporation. In Kozhikode Corporation schools, the program is implemented under the name 'Ganitham Madhuram' (Mathematics is sweet).

Most children enter higher classes without a firm grasp of basic arithmetic up to the fourth standard. This hinders their further studies, a realization that forms the core of MyLQ's training. The one-month training module caters not only to children from primary to higher secondary levels but to adults too if needed. Statistics show a significant reduction in the time taken to answer 15 questions—from 17 minutes to 1-4 minutes. Significant improvements were also observed among children with disabilities. They visit schools directly, conduct training, and meticulously maintain data on children's progress and improvement. According to them, data analysis is crucial in evaluating progress.

The training helps bridge the significant learning gap among children post-COVID. Through this, students have achieved top scores in all-India competitive exams. They emphasize that speed in mathematics not only leads to success in studies and competitive exams but also contributes to growth in the workplace and business.

Director Dr Thomas Joseph is an expert in Business Policy and Strategy, a former professor at IIM and IIT, and a former member of the Kerala State Innovation Council. His co-founder and daughter, Amy, is a management professional.

You can self-assess your mathematical skills at www.mylearningquotient.com.