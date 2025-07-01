A polytechnic student was found dead after allegedly setting herself on fire using kerosene at her house at Nadukkadu near Naruvamoodu in Thiruvananthapuram district on Monday. The deceased is Mahima Suresh (19), daughter of Suresh Kumar and Divya.

Hearing her loud cries, neighbours rushed to the house but found the doors locked. They broke open the back door and took Mahima to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), but she succumbed to her injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahima was a second-year Commercial Practice student at Kaimanam Women’s Polytechnic and the magazine editor of the college union. The incident took place while she was alone at home. Her elder sister had gone out to deliver food to their parents, who run two shops at the Naruvamoodu junction. Her body is currently at the Medical College Hospital. Police said it appears to be a case of death by suicide and do not suspect any foul play regarding the incident..

According to Ward Member Rajith R, Mahima was a very active girl. ''She was bold and friendly to everyone here. There were no complaints or issues, either from the public or within the family. Her father was very supportive and gave his daughters complete freedom. Why she did this is still a mystery,'' Rajith said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also added that the police have taken her mobile phone for examination, and further details are expected once the results come.