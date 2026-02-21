Kerala lottery Karunya KR-743 result today 21/02/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for KV 668293 | Check complete list
The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya KR-743 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Saturday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹10 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – KV 668293
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)
Second prize: ₹25 lakh – KT 556577
Third prize: ₹10 lakh – KP 270540
Fourth prize: ₹5,000
2923, 5906, 7925, 1090, 3555, 6792, 8513, 1212, 4235, 7188, 8884, 1599, 4324, 7258, 8978, 2540, 5454, 7329, 9863
Fifth prize: ₹2,000
1466, 4061, 0262, 7399, 1079, 9749
Sixth prize: ₹1,000
0525, 0345, 1731, 2567, 1823, 2576, 0540, 1898, 4705, 1512, 2036, 4799, 6758, 5366, 7429, 8451, 6280, 8081, 9027, 8106, 9605, 4886, 7011, 8134, 9773
Seventh prize: ₹5,00
6195, 0063, 0118, 0361, 0497, 0719, 0729, 0745, 0819, 0936, 1284, 1312, 1364, 1482, 1496, 1541, 1665, 1724, 1776, 1821, 1888, 1943, 2199, 2287, 2500, 2511, 2777, 2807, 2930, 2967, 3346, 3547, 3617, 3715, 3740, 4456, 4466, 4574, 4597, 4754, 4778, 4786, 4945, 5061, 5447, 5453, 5562, 5744, 5820, 6202, 6203, 6270, 6426, 6565, 6964, 7152, 7213, 7356, 7569, 7766, 8141, 8201, 8353, 8462, 8472, 8476, 8491, 8771, 8790, 8837, 8882, 8900, 9078, 9777, 9882, 9922
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.