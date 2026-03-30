The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Bhagyathara BT-47 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Monday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – BD 574710

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹30 lakh – BG 816240

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - BG 897500

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)

0591, 0820, 1439, 1756, 2339 3793, 4283, 5101, 5278, 5627 5655, 6191, 6734, 6830, 7105 7809, 8423, 9441, 9775

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

1208, 1907, 3499, 6023 6811, 7208

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Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0007, 0015, 0846, 1226, 1358, 1422, 1637, 1803, 2021, 2618, 3617, 4915, 5073, 5226, 5890, 5960, 6264, 6500, 6903, 7409, 8484, 8633, 8949, 9311, 9313

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0238, 0264, 0773, 0819, 0845, 0883, 1109, 1237, 1309, 1381, 1388, 1638, 1662, 1773, 1786, 2172, 2431, 2511, 2519, 2883, 3029, 3247, 3271, 3429, 3821, 3840, 4008, 4090, 4122, 4176, 4316, 4362, 4851, 5142, 5204, 5222, 5277, 5288, 5485, 5717, 6010, 6065, 6079, 6282, 6304, 6501, 6644, 6954, 7005, 7046, 7060, 7180, 7212, 7329, 7372, 7466, 7629, 7667, 7984, 8089, 8258, 8581, 8643, 8652, 8749, 8771, 8819, 9034, 9156, 9349, 9421, 9529, 9639, 9782, 9852, 9987

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Eighth prize: ₹200 (94)

0023, 0137, 0322, 0380, 0506, 0672, 0816, 0832, 0892, 1090, 1153, 1314, 1332, 1674, 1794, 1880, 2055, 2153, 2164, 2179, 2214, 2291, 2420, 2591, 2673, 2698, 2952, 2989, 2998, 3268, 3282, 3300, 3353, 3510, 3675, 3687, 3757, 3934, 3947, 3977, 4087, 4104, 4303, 4304, 4390, 4457, 4459, 4487, 4600, 4728, 4847, 5610, 5635, 5649, 5796, 5998, 6110, 6178, 6286, 6373, 6399, 6437, 6709, 6816, 7026, 7095, 7115, 7282, 7447, 7542, 7934, 8013, 8024, 8102, 8103, 8332, 8335, 8342, 8383, 8499, 8545, 8564, 8610, 8702, 8707, 8826, 8937, 8963, 9004, 9183, 9265, 9560, 9637, 9930

Ninth prize: ₹100

0020, 0145, 0228, 0346, 0683, 0724, 0790, 0813, 0822, 1000, 1013, 1150, 1276, 1500, 1580, 1589, 1608, 1654, 1688, 1902, 1989, 2084, 2140, 2160, 2377, 2399, 2543, 2633, 2734, 2795, 2907, 3032, 3098, 3127, 3147, 3156, 3158, 3334, 3461, 3471, 3627, 3657, 3709, 3797, 3844, 3850, 3893, 3968, 4010, 4013, 4019, 4092, 4113, 4156, 4277, 4397, 4572, 4575, 4621, 4629, 4634, 4735, 4802, 4833, 4890, 4912, 4925, 4950, 5043, 5057, 5106, 5138, 5195, 5242, 5265, 5295, 5490, 5598, 5755, 5828, 5980, 6087, 6115, 6140, 6387, 6409, 6457, 6482, 6517, 6551, 6632, 6763, 6819, 6889, 6894, 6956, 6993, 7106, 7128, 7136, 7167, 7182, 7243, 7250, 7304, 7307, 7323, 7436, 7509, 7708, 7739, 7798, 7875, 8151, 8218, 8237, 8260, 8310, 8336, 8347, 8386, 8429, 8614, 8663, 8698, 8784, 8875, 8900, 8968, 9048, 9104, 9110, 9250, 9324, 9359, 9377, 9399, 9447, 9500, 9615, 9650, 9741, 9752, 9763

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Kerala lottery result yesterday: Samrudhi SM-48 result 29.03.2026

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.