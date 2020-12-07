Actress Divya Bhatnagar passes away after battling against Covid-19 at the age of 34

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Divya Bhatnagar, who had been fighting against Covid-19 since a past few weeks has passed away. She was 34.

Oxygen level dropped

Divya was hospitalised after contracting Covid-19 and was in a serious condition as her oxygen level dropped to 71.

Her mother had told media that her daughter was on a ventilator and her condition was critical.

Divya's husband abandoned her?

There were also reports of Divya’s husband Gagan, an artiste manager, abandoning her. Divya’s mother had claimed that he was a fraud and he abandoned their daughter. Divya was getting help from the production house of ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Man’, which she was a part of.

However, in an Instagram video Gagan said that he was not absconding and Divya’s parents were against their relationship since the very beginning. Divya had married Gagan in December last year.

Celebs mourn

Actors like Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shilpa Shirodkar took to Instagram to mourn the demise of their friend Divya.

Sharing a photo of herself and Divya, Bhattacharjee wrote, “Jab koi kisi k saath nahi hota tha toh bas tu hi hoti thi…Divu tu hi toh meri apni thi jisse main daant sakti thi,ruth sakti thi,dil ki baat keh sakti thi..I know life was tooo hard on you..the pain is intorelable…but i know today you must be in a better place and free from all the sorrows, pains, sadness, cheats, lies..i will miss you divu and tu bhi jaanti thi i loved you and cared for you…Badi tu thi par bacchi bhi tu hi thi…God bless your soul.Jahan bhi hai tu abhi bas khush reh.You will be missed & remembered.I love you @divyabhatnagarofficial.Too soon to be gone my friend… Om shanti.”

