American journalist Fenster, arrested by Myanmar's military junta, released from prison

Reuters
Published: November 15, 2021 03:55 PM IST
US journalist, Danny Fenster, Managing editor of online magazine Frontier Myanmar, is pictured in an unknown location in this undated handout picture. Photo released by Reuters.
American journalist Danny Fenster is out of prison in Myanmar, his employer said on Monday, just three days after he was sentenced to 11 years in jail for incitement and breaches of immigration and terrorism laws.

"Great news. I heard @DannyFenster is out," Sonny Swe, the publisher of Frontier Myanmar, Fenster's employer, said on Twitter. He did not provide details.

Another source at the online magazine confirmed the same information.
The circumstances around his release were not immediately clear.

Fenster's family, the U.S. embassy in Yangon and a spokesman for Myanmar's ruling military council did not immediately respond to separate requests for comment.

Fenster, 37, is managing editor of online magazine Frontier Myanmar and was arrested in May while trying to leave Myanmar, a country in chaos since a February1 military coup.

He was the first Western journalist sentenced to prison in recent years in Myanmar, where the coup against the elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi ended a decade of tentative steps towards democracy and triggered nationwide protests.

The military has arrested dozens of journalists among thousands detained after protests erupted nationwide.

