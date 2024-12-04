New Delhi: Ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina slammed the country's interim leader, Muhammad Yunus, over the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh.

While virtually addressing an event in New York for the first time after her exile, Hasina criticised Yunus for perpetrating "genocide" and failing to protect minorities, including Hindus, reported PTI.

She also claimed that there were plans to assassinate her and her sister, Sheikh Rehana, similar to what happened to their father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"The armed protestors were directed towards Ganabhaban. If the security guards opened fire, many lives would have been lost. It was a matter of 25-30 minutes, and I was forced to leave. I told them not to fire no matter what happened," she said, referring to the storming of her official residence in Dhaka on August 5.

"Today, I am being accused of genocide. In reality, Yunus has been involved in genocide in a meticulously designed manner. The masterminds -the student coordinators and Yunus - are behind this genocide," she added.

"Hindus, Buddhists, Christians -- no one has been spared. Eleven churches have been razed, temples and Buddhist shrines have been broken. When the Hindus protested, the Iskcon leader was arrested," she said.

"What is this persecution of minorities for? Why are they being ruthlessly persecuted and attacked? People no longer have the right to justice. I never even got the time to resign," she added.