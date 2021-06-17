Malayalam
One Test won't decide the best team in the world: Kohli

IANS
Published: June 17, 2021 07:54 PM IST Updated: June 17, 2021 08:28 PM IST
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli. File photo: AFP
Topic | Cricket

Southampton: Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday played down the significance of the World Test Championship (WTC) final that commences against New Zealand on Friday, saying they are looking at six Test matches and not just one on the tour of England.

"We are not looking at one Test match that begins tomorrow. We are looking at all the six Test matches that we have to play in England...We have a process to strive for. One Test will not decide the best team in the world," said Kohli.

After the WTC final that runs from June 18 to 22, India play five Tests against England in August-September.

